Embark on a ShoreRivers Solstice Expedition

Beginning on the Summer Solstice (Sunday, June 20) until June 26, ShoreRivers will host a new kind of Solstice Celebration that offers something for everyone. Instead of one evening under the tent, the week-long celebration will include small-group expeditions, an online auction, and a free livestream concert with Philip Dutton and the Alligators. ShoreRivers is grateful for support from local partners and the Raymond James Charitable Foundation. Become a sponsor, reserve your ticket, and find more information at shorerivers.org/event/solstice.

Solstice Celebration Expeditions are extraordinary experiences with local experts that give participants a closer look at how science, advocacy, restoration, and education combine for cleaner water and a safer future for all. Edible plant foraging with Permaculture Educator Shane Brill, a dive into dragonflies with Biologist John Gillespie, and a chance to harken through a storied history at The Hermitage property are just a few examples of more than a dozen opportunities available. From paddling to pollinators, aquaculture to agriculture, environmental justice to ecopoetry, don’t miss the chance to register for these meaningful, informative, and interactive opportunities! Tickets are limited to ensure safety, as well as to give participants an insider’s experience.

Another way supporters near and far can contribute to ShoreRivers’ work is through an online auction, which will offer a custom oil painting by Chestertown’s own Marcy Dunn Ramsey, a secret adventure sail with Captain Andrew McCown, a vacation in Hilton Head, a cottage in the Berkshires, bourbon, books, bracelets, a hot air balloon ride, and a boatload of other exciting items. Bidding will open online June 14.

The celebration will culminate with a FREE livestream concert from ShoreRivers board member Bob Ingersoll’s Silver Barn studio, featuring local favorites Philip Dutton & the Alligators. All funds raised during this event directly support healthy, accessible waterways.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

shorerivers.org