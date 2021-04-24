Talbot Community Connections Hosts First Flower Sale

Talbot Community Connections (TCC) announces it will hold its first Flower Sale on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Talbot County Business Center parking lot (formerly the Black and Decker plant) on Glebe Rd. in Easton. Proceeds from the sale will help TCC, a nonprofit arm of Talbot County Department of Social Services (DSS), keep families together, support children in foster care, and support the elderly so they can remain independent, safe, and healthy members of our communities. TCC also helps support the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“This is our first Plant Sale and we would like to thank Garden Treasures for their support in helping us organize this event. It aligns perfectly with Mother’s Day and will allow people to shop for mom while helping those in need in our community,” states Cindy Pease, TCC board member and organizer of the event.

The Plant Sale will offer four and a half-inch pots of geraniums and new guinea impatiens, supplied by Garden Treasures in Easton. The cost is $6 per plant. Plants can be pre-ordered and pre-paid by downloading an order form from the TCC website (http://www.talbotcommunityconnections.org/) and by mailing the order form in with a check. Pre-orders must be placed by April 28. Every effort will be made to fulfill each order, however, due to increased demand, the grower has advised they may not be able to provide the exact colors requested. A limited number of extra plants will be available for sale that day.

For further information, visit talbotcommuityconnections.org or visit their page on Facebook or call Cindy Pease at 410-303-2375.