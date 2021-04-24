Chesapeake Lens: Wye River Sunrise by Lisa Scaggs April 24, 2021 by Chesapeake Lens Leave a Comment The glory of a new spring day is reflected on the surface of the Wye River. So, too, is the glory of the natural world reflected in our souls. Photograph by Lisa Hudson Scaggs.
