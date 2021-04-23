WC-ALL Seeks Proposals for the FALL 2021 Semester

The WC-ALL Curriculum Committee, headed by Ed Minch, is now preparing the course lineup for the FALL 2021 semester. They hope you may be interested in teaching a course or know someone who may be interested. Copies of the proposal form and general information about teaching a WC-ALL course may be found on the WC-ALL website

WC-ALL instructors are volunteers who take pleasure in sharing their insights and knowledge with others. Some are retired teachers or professors, others have had interesting or unusual careers or life experiences outside the academic world. Lifelong hobbies and avocations also offer great background for developing a course that appeals to WC-ALL members committed to the “joy of lifelong learning.

Fall semester 2021 will again run for two sessions, from August 29th – October 8th, and from October 17th–December 3rd. Classes generally meet once a week, for 60-75 minutes for four to six weeks. Class structures range from lectures to moderated discussions to demonstrations, and even outside excursions. A few courses may run for both sessions.

Course proposals should be submitted no later than MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021 . Turnaround time for catalog production is tight; we appreciate your prompt submissions. You may submit proposals in one of three ways: you can print, scan and email your proposal to wc_all@washcoll.edu; OR you can print and mail hard copy proposals to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown MD 21620; OR use the online fillable form.

*NOTE: Although we anticipate Fall 2021 will provide opportunities for some in-person courses, we cannot yet predict how many, or what the size limit will be. We are planning to continue to provide some courses via Zoom.WC-ALL has its own Zoom account, so you are not required to purchase any of that programming; however, you will need stable internet access for the most positive experience.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Ed by email at edminch3@gmail.com or phone (410-778-0990). You can be in touch with Sue Calloway, Office Administrator, at wc_all@washcoll.edu, or by phone at 410-778-7221.