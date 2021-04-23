Radcliffe Creek Board Announces New Provider for Little Creek Program

The Board of Trustees of Radcliffe Creek School, Inc. is pleased to announce the selection of Khadijah Robaina as the new child care provider that will be leasing the child care center space on the school’s campus.

Ms. Robaina has over 20 years of experience as an educator and professional childcare provider, 10 of which were as an early childhood educator in inclusion classrooms. She earned her Bachelor’s in English, a Masters in Elementary Education from Howard University and is completing her Ph.D. in Educational Psychology. In addition, as a three time children’s book author and dance fitness instructor, she has dedicated her life to ensuring that all children in her care feel loved, accepted, and valued.

According to Robert Ditmars, Board President, Ms. Robaina’s mission and philosophy align with Radcliffe Creek School, Inc.’s belief in high-quality early childhood programs. Her company Tip Top Tots ELC, Inc., formerly known as Greater Works Childcare, is scheduled to open Fall 2021 as Tip Top Tots ELC

at Little Creek. The transition plan includes a virtual meeting with interested parents and staff. A needs assessment survey will be available for parents and staff to complete, also. “The Board of Trustees are confident that the

Little Creek experience will continue on our campus with Ms. Robaina’s dedication and professional experience,” said Mr. Ditmars.

For more information, please contact Khadijah Robaina at info@tiptoptotselc.com.