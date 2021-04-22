Watch Log Canoe Races Aboard Winnie Estelle

Join the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum aboard the 1920 buyboat Winnie Estelle this summer for an up-close and personal view of the Chesapeake Bay sailing log canoe races on the Miles River.

Log canoe races are a quintessential Chesapeake pastime, and from a shady spot onboard Winnie’s deck you will get an up close and exciting look at the action. Amateur photographers, sailing aficionados, and wooden boat enthusiasts will all find something to enjoy on CBMM’s log canoe cruises!

The two-hour scenic cruises begin on June 26 and 27, and continue on select dates through Sept. 19. Boarding is limited, with all cruises dependent on marine conditions.

These iconic Chesapeake Bay sailing log canoes only race along the Chester, Miles, Choptank, and Tred Avon rivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. With long masts and large sails, these boats keep upright as they accelerate to speeds of 10 knots or more, thanks to crew members climbing to the ends of 15-foot boards that hang off the side of the canoe.

The cost is $35 per person, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Cruises fill early, with dates, departure times, and online registration at cbmm.org/onthewater.

CBMM members play a critical role in supporting CBMM’s rich legacy of educational programs, fascinating and ever-changing exhibitions, and maintenance of the largest collection of Chesapeake Bay watercraft in the world, and have access to exclusive discounts, perks, and programming. To learn more about becoming a CBMM member, visit cbmm.org/membership.