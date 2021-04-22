Kent County Health Department Offers Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic

Kent County Health Department (KCHD) has re-evaluated the rabies vaccination operations to best use available resources and adapt to changing public health and safety concerns. There will be no vaccination clinics in Galena or Rock Hall this year. Instead, KCHD will host a drive-thru rabies clinic on June 8th at the Health Department from 5 pm to 8 pm. All occupants, including pets, will stay inside the vehicle. Online registration is preferred and is available at www.kenthd.org. For more information please contact the Kent County Health Department’s Environmental Health Division at 410.778.1361.

A second drive-thru clinic in Chestertown will be announced later this year.