Chestertown Garden Club Offers May Mart May 7

The Chestertown Garden Club will hold their May Mart on Friday, May 7 from 9 am to 1 pm at Memorial Park Plaza. Local plants, garden supplies, baked goods, and Park Place Boutique treasure will be available, along with box lunches for $8.75. Box-lunch pre-orders may be made by calling 410-708-2326.
