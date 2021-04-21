UM Memorial Hospital Foundation to Host Webinar: “Advance Directives-Who Needs One and Why”

University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation will host “Advance Directives-Who Needs One and Why” on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 3p.m.to 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The webinar will discuss the difference between Maryland Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment (MOLST) and advance directives, and how to ensure your advance directive communicates your wishes to health care providers. The program will also include an update on UM Shore Regional Health’s Palliative Care program.

Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, MD, MBA, Medical Director, UM Shore Regional Health Palliative Care, and Maddie Steffens, BSN, RN, CHPN, Program Coordinator UM Shore Regional Health Palliative Care, will lead the webinar.

This seminar is free and open to the public; pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please contact Janet Andrews,410-822-1000, ext. 5792, or janet@umm.edu.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

UM Memorial Hospital Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization serving the fundraising needs of UM Shore Medical Center at Easton and UM Shore Regional Health. Through its philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports UM Shore Regional Health’s ability to provide quality healthcare to the local community by contributing to hospital programs and services.