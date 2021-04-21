Mark this Down: Chestertown’s Earth Day Festival in this Saturday

Bring the family downtown this Saturday for Chestertown’s 11th Annual Earth Day Festival. The event runs from 9 am to 1 pm in Fountain Park. Guess the weight of Infinity Recycling’s bales of crushed cans, plastic bottles, and paper, participate in a Community Trash and Recycle Walk, check out the electric vehicle car display, and learn all about gardening sustainably. There will free paper shredding, free recycling of household batteries, AA, AAA, C, D, #5 plastics, and fluorescent bulbs.

From 9 am to 11am, Chesapeake Investment Services is offering free paper shredding. The truck will be at the corner of Calvert and Spring Streets.

Keep Chestertown looking beautiful and sign up for our Community Trash & Recycle Walk. All ages welcome! Participants will receive a coupon for a treat at Evergrain, Figg’s Ordinary, Play It Again Sam’s or Stam’s. – pre-registration is encouraged! Please email Jenny: Jennylee09@gmail.com to sign up.

The event is hosted by the Chestertown Environmental Committee and the Town of Chestertown, Sponsors include Chesapeake Investment Advisors, Infinity Recycling, LaMotte Company, ShoreRivers and Washington College Center for Environment and Society.

For more information, please call Jon at 410 708 8951 or Andy at 443 480 1987.