House of the Week: Langford Creek Farm

Last year I featured a contemporary house on this property that featured wood detailing by the artisan Vicco von Voss. I noticed this older house nearby and I recently paid a visit to learn more about it. The house is part of “Langford Creek Farm”, consisting of thirteen contiguous parcels on approximately 790 +/- acres, 150 of which are tillable. 66% of the acreage has been preserved as mature forest, some of which contains the oldest second growth forest on the Eastern Shore. Over four miles of shoreline facing west provides breathtaking sunsets for an early evening stroll after a day enjoying the extensive biking and walking trails. There are a range of buildings that have been subtly inserted upon onto this pristine nature sanctuary including a log cabin, two large barns and the historic farm house that caught my eye last year.

As I drove down the gravel drive, the classic “L” footprint of the beautifully maintained farmhouse soon came into view, set onto a slight knoll overlooking Langford Creek and a pond. I admired the symmetry of the house’s front elevation with its five-bay arrangement, the entry door in the center bay, the three bay front porch and the three dormer windows in the roof. The warm light yellow lap siding and white trim create a classic look and the front and side porches provide views of the pastoral landscape and water. The rafters of the front porch are painted white to accent the decking of classic light blue.

The front door opens into an open plan living-dining area with fireplaces at each end. The chimneys project slightly into the room and the white plaster surround of the firebox is set against the pine paneled walls. With windows on three walls of the house, sunlight streams in throughout the day onto the beautiful wide plank wood floors and the hand hewn exposed framing. The entry porch off the rear wing of the ‘L” opens into another open plan area with the galley kitchen overlooking a space set up as another dining area. French doors open onto the side shed roofed porch with a teak dining set and grille ready for outdoor entertaining overlooking the pond. If one wanted a main floor bedroom suite, this could easily be added behind this area with exterior doors opening from the bedroom to the porch.

Stairs are one of my favorite architectural elements and this stair has an unusual flow. You can access it from the kitchen-dining area or the living-dining area and winders then take you around and up to the second floor bedrooms and baths.

This house has most recently been used as a hunting lodge but could easily revert to a single family residence. You could also add on to the log cabin on the site for a blend of old and new. If historic houses are not your style, the acreage for this parcel has opportunities for a second waterfront home site. Development of three or four other waterfront homesites on the northern area of the property offer income potential as well.

Rare large parcel, pristine nature sanctuary to explore by boat, bike or walks in total privacy, variety of housing opportunities-Langford Farm is one of a kind!

For more information about this property, contact Trey Rider with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty at 410-673-3344 (o),443-786-0235 (c) or trey@treyrider.com. For more photographs and pricing, visit https://www.ttrsir.com/eng/sales/detail/279-l-85898-zce69d/6270-broad-neck-rd-chestertown-md-21620 or www.treyrider.com ,“Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.