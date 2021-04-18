A Message from From RiverArts and KidSPOT

It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since we were together in the KidSPOT studio.

Our wonderful Saturday coordinator, Sarah Lyle, and the dedicated members of our KidSPOT Advisory Board miss you! Throughout this year we have worked in person and virtually to provide creative and COVID safe art opportunities for our youngest artists to share with their families.

After a thorough evaluation of COVID safety protocols and the needs of area children, this summer we have decided to focus on bringing art experiences to children in Chestertown and other Kent County locations. We will continue our COVID community support with free KidSPOTArt Bag distributions, collaborations with community partners, and COVID safe activities at community events.

Look for KidSPOT at these events, with more to come this summer:

Saturday, April 17 and 24: The chemistry honor society Gamma Eta at Washington College is partnering with KidSPOT to donate slime kits for kids ages 5+ at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market!

Saturday, June 5: “Paint the Park” for kids, a part of the RiverArts Paint the Town Plus Plein Air festival.

Saturday, June 19:COVID safe collaborative art at Fountain Park for Chestertown’s Juneteenth Celebration.

Please check in with KidSPOTon Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe to the Daily Dose newsletter to find out more about where to find us and play, create, explore together.

From your KidSPOT friends,

Sarah Lyle, Elizabeth Healy, and Anne Highfield-Clarke

And there is so much more happening at RiverArts! Here is a small sampling of additional programs and events in the near future. For more information and to register, and to find out about other offerings, visit community.ChestertownRiverArts.org.

Weather or Not (online): The second Flash Exhibit of the year, opening on Earth Day, April 22.

Paint the Town PLUS, a renewed and reimagined Plein Air festival will take place in late May and early June, with opportunities for artists of all ages in all mediums, a timed Quick Draw a COVID safe Empty Bowls event at the Clay Studio, and more. The festival will culminate on the weekend of June 4 with a judged show outdoors in the park and a Wet Paint

RiverArts SalonApril 20, 5pm: Provincetown Printers with Fred Dylla. Hear about a physicist’s discovery of the white-line woodcut.

Fireside Chat with Maria Wood (via Zoom) April 21, 4pm: Open office hours with the Executive Director.

How to Enter Online Exhibits 101 with Kris Kelley (via Zoom)April 22, 6:30 pm: Learn how to present your art and yourself in the most positive way so that you can successfully enter online exhibits.

Outdoor Watercolor Skies with Steve Bleinberger (Outdoors) April 24, 10am – 2pm: Learn tips and techniques for creating striking colors, shades, and washes. Bring your own watercolor supplies, and enjoy painting outdoors in the springtime in the first in-person class since September!

Artists’ Roundtable with Sue Wilson (via Zoom) April 28, 6-7pm: Working artists of all levels of experience are invited to a conversation about topics of interest.

