The Library Guy: The Problem of Alzheimer’s with Dr. Jason Karlawish

This month, Bill Peak, the Library Guy, talks with Dr. Jason Karlawish about his new book, The Problem of Alzheimer’s.
Dr. Karlawish is a Professor of Medicine, Medical Ethics and Health Policy, and Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania and Co-Director of the Penn Memory Center, where he cares for Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers. He is a leading authority—perhaps the leading authority—on Alzheimer’s. He is also a terrific writer and storyteller.
Bill, whose father was a doctor who eventually developed Alzheimer’s, learned a lot from both the book and its author.
This video is approximately forty minutes in length. For more information about the Talbot County Free Library please go here.
A podcast version is available here:
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.