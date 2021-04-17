The Library Guy: The Problem of Alzheimer’s with Dr. Jason Karlawish

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This month, Bill Peak, the Library Guy, talks with Dr. Jason Karlawish about his new book, The Problem of Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Karlawish is a Professor of Medicine, Medical Ethics and Health Policy, and Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania and Co-Director of the Penn Memory Center, where he cares for Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers. He is a leading authority—perhaps the leading authority—on Alzheimer’s. He is also a terrific writer and storyteller.

Bill, whose father was a doctor who eventually developed Alzheimer’s, learned a lot from both the book and its author.

This video is approximately forty minutes in length.

A podcast version is available here: