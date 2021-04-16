UM SRH to Host Virtual Town Hall Sessions Regarding Health Care in Chestertown

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) will host two virtual town halls this month. The sessions will focus on UM SRH’s unique opportunity to reimagine and reinvent how Marylanderson the Upper Shore access and receive healthcare.

UM SRH, backed by the University of Maryland Medical System, is proposing an approach that would see its Chestertown hospital leverage the state’s designation as a Maryland Rural Hospital as the anchor point to hospital-based care, while bringing more aging and wellness services to Kent County, making access to care even easier.

Please join us for one of two planned webinars which will include an in-depth discussion about the bright future of health care in Kent and Northern Queen Anne’s counties.

The first virtual town hall will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, and the second listening session will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

To register for either session, please visit umshoreregional.org/townhall and fill out the registration forms online.

UM SRH is excited to share its vision for the future and welcomes your feedback by participating in one of the virtual town hall sessions, or by filling out and submitting the feedback form online. To access this feedback form or for more information about UM SRH’s work in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, please visit umshoreregional.org/Chestertown .

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.