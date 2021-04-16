FEMA Will Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic with Moderna Vaccine at Easton Elks

The Talbot County Health Department in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with Moderna vaccine April 20-22 and April 24-25 at the Easton Elks Lodge #1622 for individuals aged 18 and older.

Appointments for the 1,000 Moderna vaccine can be made at marylandvax.org, the below links, or with assistance by calling the Health Department’s vaccination helpline at 410-819-5641. The helpline is operated Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information regarding second dose appointments will be given when they arrive for their first dose.

Gov. Larry Hogan and FEMA announced March 29 that these mobile clinics are part of the nation’s first federal mobile COVID-19 vaccination units launching in the State of Maryland.

“We are appreciative that FEMA offered us this opportunity with Moderna vaccine to help bring much needed vaccine availability to our communities,” says Liz Whitby R.N., infectious disease control program supervisor for the Talbot County Health Department.

Though everyone 16 years and older is now eligible to be vaccinated, these specific clinics are open to people age 18 years and above because that is the minimum age the Moderna vaccine can be given per its FDA authorization. 16- and 17-year-olds interested in getting vaccinated require the Pfizer vaccine, which is available through the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and the state-run mass vaccine clinic in Salisbury.

“These federal units complement the vaccine clinics that are currently operating in Talbot County, including those organized by community organizations, our local health care providers, and retail pharmacies,” Dr. Maguire, Talbot County health officer, said.

Easton Elks Lodge #1622 is located at 502 Dutchmans Lane in Easton, Md., with appointments required, and vaccinations available on a first-come, first-served basis. The mobile units are designed to provide a minimum of 200 doses per day and include cold storage for vaccine doses, staff office space, and generators.

The site also includes parking and a mobile shelter for vaccinations. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 20, 24, and 25, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 21 and 22.

Registration links for FEMA Vaccine Clinics at the Easton Elks Lodge are as follows:

Tuesday, April 20, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3dkyjik

Wednesday, April 21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3djRSal

Thursday, April 22, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3g9Sstj

Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3wXQ8vg

Sunday, April 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.: https://bit.ly/3g9Swt3

More information and resources about Talbot County’s response to COVID-19 is at talbotcovid19.org and talbothealth.org.