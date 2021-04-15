UM SRH, CCHS Announce Collaboration to Expand Health Care Services

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) and Choptank Community Health System (CCHS) have announced a collaborative plan to expand health care services for Kent and northern Queen Anne’s County. The plan includes the introduction of primary care, behavioral health and dental care services offered by CCHS in Kent County, headquartered in Chestertown and complemented by mobile van health care delivery services in more remote locations such as Millington, Worton, Galena and Rock Hall.

Choptank Community Health System, Inc., is a federally qualified health care center (FQHC) serving more than 30,000 patients in Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties. Choptank has been in operation for over 40 years and has more than 200 employees, including primary care, behavioral health and dental care providers and support staff. In addition to accepting most major insurance plans, Choptank participates in Medicare and Medicaid, and also offers a sliding fee scale to uninsured patients.

“We are excited to build on our history of collaboration with Choptank Community Health,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH president and CEO. “We began formal discussions regarding service to Kent and northern Queen Anne’s this past fall and quickly realized that the network’s strengths in outpatient care and in serving Medicaid and Medicare patient populations make Choptank Health an excellent fit as a provider for the most immediate health care needs in the region.”

Implementation of the plan will take place over three years, beginning with primary care in the first year, followed by behavioral health and dental care. Choptank Health will establish a primary care office with full-time providers and support staff in Chestertown, according to Sara Rich, Choptank Health’s President and CEO.

“Together, Choptank Health and UM Shore Regional Health have been looking at the best ways to take care of patients in Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties,” says Rich. “This expansion and continued collaboration with Shore Regional Health is a natural extension of our mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive and integrated health care for all.

About Choptank Community Health System: Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, pediatric, and behavioral health services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Health’s vision is to improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by providing outstanding care experiences while being an exceptional place to work and make a difference, with more at choptankhealth.org.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.