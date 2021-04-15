Compass Celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Month

Compass, a hospice, palliative care, and grief support services organization, based in Centreville, MD honors it’s over 300 volunteers this April in honor of Volunteer Appreciation Month.

Volunteers assist in many areas throughout the Compass organization, including administrative assistance, patient care, vigil volunteers, grief support assistance, healing services volunteers, Camp New Dawn, maintenance, and running Estate Treasures.

Estate Treasures, an upscale retail shop located in Chester, features gently worn or carefully used donated treasures. The shop is run entirely by volunteers who ensure the smooth day to day operations of the store. These individuals are skilled in retail sales, customer service, community partnerships, business operations, and of course, the latest fashions.

Since opening 24 years ago, Estate Treasures has raised more than $2 million that has been used to provide hospice and grief services to people of all ages. These monies raised by Estate Treasures allow Compass to fulfill its mission to offer comprehensive, professional and compassionate care to everyone in our community, regardless of ability to pay.

Estate Treasures is excited to announce a return to regular business hours; Tuesday – Friday, 10am – 4pm and Saturday 10am – 2 pm. Donations are accepted Tuesday – Friday, 10am – 3pm and Saturday, 10 am – 1pm. The shop is closed on Sunday and Monday for sales and donations.

“We could not provide the support to Compass through the Estate Treasures store without the incredible work of our volunteers and our community who supports us through fundraisers, shopping and donating to Estate Treasures”, says Robyn Affron, Volunteer Manager for Compass.

Compass will be offering their three-day training session virtually for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer. The training session is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14, 21, and 28. Due to COVID restrictions, the training will take place virtually through Zoom. Registration is required and completing the entire class is necessary for volunteers who wish to provide companionship and support to Compass patients and their loved ones.

For more information about Estate Treasures, or other volunteer opportunities, contact Compass at 443-262-4100 or visit www.compassregionalhospice.org

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.