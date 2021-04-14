MENU

April 14, 2021

Update: All FEMA Vaccine Clinics at Easton Elks Lodge Cancelled This Week

All FEMA vaccine clinics at the Easton Elks Lodge will be cancelled this week. Those scheduled will receive an email stating their appointment has been cancelled.

Original story:

https://ts.spycommunitymedia.org/fema-clinic-at-eastons-elks-lodge-cancelled-amid-caution-about-johnson-johnson-vaccine/

