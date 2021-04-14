At the Academy: Miró and Printmaking in New York

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave it to the Academy Art Museum to kick off the Mid-Shore’s post-pandemic art world with a bang. In this case, the AAM has pulled together two galleries of printmaking work of Joan Miró when he was working with influential British printmaker Stanley William Hayter in 1947.

This collaboration would be a seminal moment as Miró and Hayter pushed the boundaries the boundaries of screenprinting to the ‘absolute limit” during their time in New York, in what one art critic called “a loving dialogue.”

The Spy sat down yesterday with Mehves Lelic, the curator at the Academy Art Museum, to set this stage for this remarkable exhibition and on this remarkable collaboration.

Miró in New York, 1947 Miró, Hayter and Atelier 17

April 16, 2021 – July 8, 2021

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Miró in New York, 1947 please go here.