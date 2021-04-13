Virtual Kennedy-King Dinner Scheduled with Jamie Raskin as Speaker

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) will be the featured speaker at the Kent County

Democratic Central Committee’s annual fundraising Kennedy-King Dinner, to be held virtually

on Wednesday, May 12.

Raskin represents Maryland’s 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of

Montgomery, Carroll, and Frederick Counties. He was among the first officials to call for an

impeachment inquiry into then-President Trump’s collusion with Ukraine in 2020. As chair of

the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, he served as the lead impeachment

manager for the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Prior to his time in Congress, Raskin was a three-term State Senator in Maryland, where

he also served as the Senate Majority Whip. He earned a reputation for building coalitions in

Annapolis and was also a professor of constitutional law at American University’s Washington

College of Law for more than 25 years. Congressman Raskin is a graduate of Harvard University

and Harvard Law School.

Tickets include a prepared three-course dinner to be picked up at Occasions Catering.

The virtual social hour and program begin at 6:45pm, and include music by Pam and Bob Ortiz.

The keynote presentation will be at 7:30pm.

Tickets may be purchased on line at www.kentdems.org. Tickets will also be available

beginning April 17 at Kent County Democratic Headquarters, 357 High St., Chestertown. The

deadline for orders is Sunday, May 9. For more information, email kentdemsmd.@gmail.com.