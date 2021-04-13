Main Street Chestertown Takes a Victory Lap with Kay MacIntosh

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the Tuesday night, April 6 Town Council meeting, Main Street Director Kay MacIntosh presented the organization’s overview of accomplishments and plans for the future.

The news was encouraging for a community edging its way to a post-pandemic life and a result of her four-year stewardship, a dedicated army of volunteers, and an aggressive funding drive.

MacIntosh’s presentation ranged from Main Street’s success in winning substantial grants —almost $900,00 including 27 grants and $150,000 from donations and sponsors—to its outdoor dining initiatives, supportive programs to help businesses during the pandemic and business façade

A sampling: if you were a downtown business during Covid, chances are you benefitted from Main Street’s Gift Certificate Program that generated $25,000 in sales and helped businesses through the harshest closures of 2020’s summer. Along with that aid, Main Street also offered workshops and counseling for business to help create an online presence, a marketing necessity these days.

Areas of impact reviewed were “Businesses,” “Activities and Events.” “Downtown Streetscapes.” and “Pandemic Response.” Each of these quadrants of downtown life revealed hallmarks of the organization’s mission to “foster an inviting, diverse and prosperous downtown.”

President of the Main Street Board Paul Heckles said “We couldn’t be prouder of what Kay has accomplished personally these past four years as well as what Main Street has accomplished under her under Kay’s leadership and that’s all been due to her passion for the Chestertown and her ability to motivate all the people who came together to do the things that you just saw in all those slides. We’re going to miss Kay but she’s going to be still in engaged.”

The Spy is posting this presentation to honor the work accomplished by Main Street Chestertown and Kay MacIntosh’s dedication to the projects that have not only helped sustain town and business life through the pandemic but has designed a plan for the future.

This video is approximately ten minutes long. More about Main Street Chestertown can be found here.