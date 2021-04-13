Letter to Editor: The DCA on Mayor Cerino’s Resignation

This has been a particularly difficult twelve months for everyone, and especially our elected officials. The members of the Downtown Chestertown Association applaud Mayor Chris Cerino for his service, beginning with his 2013 pledge to create a more business friendly environment.

This has resulted in a revitalized Main Street program, renovated Marina, an Arts and Entertainment District, new businesses through collaborations with county and government agencies, new events, free parking, as well as an additional parking lot. He has addressed social justice and systemic racism issues through the creation of the 16 month Chestertown Unites Against Racism plan and the Equity Advisory Committee. All of these attract more visitors and more locals, contributing to the strength and vitality of our downtown and quality of life for our community.

Downtown Chestertown is still standing due in no small part to Mayor Cerino’s guidance. He was visible, pro-business, understood the Importance of a thriving downtown and always had time to stop and listen to shop owners.

He will be missed.

Andy Goddard

Al Cassinelli

Helen Cowley

Cindy Newsome

Bob Ramsey

Downtown Chestertown Association Executive Committee