League of Women Voters Meeting with Sen. Van Hollen

The League of Women Voters of Kent County invites the public to join us virtually for “A Conversation with Senator Chris Van Hollen”. Sen. Van Hollen will keynote our 45th Annual meeting Wednesday, April 21stat 1:00 p.m. The keynote speech will be followed by questions and answers with Sen. Van Hollen. The public is invited to join us for just the keynote address, or to stay for the annual meeting that follows.

To receive a Zoom invitation for the Annual Meeting, email Sandra Bjork at sbjork@attlanticbb.net.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.