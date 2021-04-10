Delmarva Review: Ribbon Room by Rustin Larson

Author’s Note: “Ribbon Room” not only chronicles a trip into the Iowa countryside to buy groceries, it is a record of a trip back in time for my inner child who is simultaneously in the fatherly care of myself. “I bought a bag/of licorice pipes from their candy counter,/a grown man thinking he was seven again…” May we all make such gentle journeys with ourselves.

Ribbon Room

At the Amish Store there is a room filled

with fabric and ribbons. Some women still sew

clothes from scratch, meaning they cut

the fabric and manufacture right in their own homes

while tea water boils and someone lifts

the lid off a jar of potpourri, heavy

on the rose and cinnamon oil. I drove

to the store in my car down a ribbon

of pavement. I looked in my rear view

and I could see the 21st century recede.

I did not own a relativity cube,

so I could not leap dimensions like some of the Amish

do in their buggies. But the smell of their store

took me back five decades, no small

accomplishment. I bought a bag

of licorice pipes from their candy counter,

a grown man thinking he was seven again,

accompanied by my own body,

which served as a surrogate father

who paid for what I wanted at the cash register.

I passed through the ribbon room

looking for what, for whom? My grandmother

would buy fabric and make me pajamas,

for example, but I did not find my grandmother

in the ribbon room. I had a long chat

with my father on the drive back

to the 21st century, meaning I muttered

things to myself as the landscape darkened

and deer started to mill about

on the shoulder of the highway

and search for the brightest point.

♦

Rustin Larson’s poetry has appeared in The New Yorker, The Iowa Review, and North American Review. He won 1st Editor’s Prize from Rhino and was a prize winner in The National Poet Hunt and The Chester H. Jones Foundation contests. A graduate of the Vermont College MFA in Writing, Larson was an Iowa Poet at The Des Moines National Poetry Festival, and a featured poet at the Poetry at Round Top Festival. Website: RustinLarson.wordpress.com.

