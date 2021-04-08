Chestertown’s Earth Day Festival set for April 24

Celebrate our planet on Saturday, April 24th at the 11th annual Chestertown Earth Day Festival, 9am to 1pm in Fountain Park.

This family friendly event features a Community Trash Walk, electric vehicle car display, free paper shredding, free recycling of batteries, #5 plastics, fluorescent bulbs, a guess the bale weight contest, and educational information booths promoting stewardship.

New this year! Families and small pods are invited to participate in a Community Trash/Recycle Walk. This is a great opportunity to assist in keeping our community beautiful and to learn about trash and recycling. We welcome everyone to participate – pre-registration is encouraged! Please email Jenny: Jennylee09@gmail.com to sign up.

Free and convenient shredding courtesy of Chesapeake Investment Services. Plus, recycle your batteries, CFL and fluorescent bulbs and #5 plastics courtesy of the Chestertown Environmental Committee with Jon Hanley. Infinity Recycling returns with their popular “guess the weight” bales of crushed cans, plastic bottles and paper. Gift certificates will be awarded to those guessing the closest weight.

The event is hosted by the Chestertown Environmental Committee and the Town of Chestertown, Sponsors include Chesapeake Investment Advisors, Infinity Recycling, LaMotte Company, ShoreRivers and Washington College Center for Environment and Society.