Mobile Food Pantry addresses Kent Food Insecurity

Upwards of 54 million people are facing insecurity during the year-long pandemic according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

Writing in Last October’s AAMC bulletin, Bridget Balch states “Since food insecurity and poor nutrition are associated with several chronic illnesses that put people at higher risk for the more severe complications of COVID-19, the food access crisis threatens to exacerbate the already glaring disparities in health outcomes for vulnerable people, including low-income people, children, older adults, and immigrants living in the United States illegally.”

Kent County is no different, and Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator for the Kent County Local Management Board LaToya Johnson wants everyone to be aware of the help to meet the needs of the underserved in our communities.

“As the Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator, I have been tasked with holding Mobile Pantries 1-2 times a month at local organizations and churches. We have been holding these around Kent County throughout the pandemic; serving at least 80-100 or more families each time,” Johnson says.

The next Mobile Pantry will be held in Betterton at the VFC on Monday, April 12th and one on Wednesday, April 28th in Rock Hall at the Food Pantry.

For more information, go here.