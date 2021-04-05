MENU

April 5, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Blooms this April?

Happy Mystery Monday! We’ve been seeing lots of spring blooms this April, do you know which plant produces these flowers?
Last week, we highlighted the black widow spider! Female black widows are identified by their shiny black body and bright red hourglass pattern on their underside. Males are smaller and have red or pink spots on their backs. They are known for their extremely painful and poisonous bites, but generally keep to themselves as long as they aren’t disturbed.

