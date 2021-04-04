Spy COVID-19 Weekly Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Vaccinations
• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment (including for the mass vaccination clinic at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury), visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine
• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c
