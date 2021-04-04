Old Wye Mill Opens 2021 Season

Old Wye Mill invites you to its Opening Day on May 1, following a year of closure due to the public health crisis. OWM is one of Maryland’s most remarkable places: the historic grist mill is the oldest continuously operated water-powered mill in America, and Maryland’s oldest continuously operating business. In case of rain, the event is postponed to June 5.

On Opening Day, visitors will enter the Mill in small groups from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., receiving timed entry tickets. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing during your visit. The interior features a new panel exhibition explaining the operation of the Mill and its history, while Docents and Millers will be on hand to demonstrate and interpret the Mill’s operation. Suggested contribution is $2/person.

Opening Day will feature a festive mix of outdoor demonstrations, sales, music, and hands-on activities. While awaiting their timed entry slot to visit the Mill’s grinding floor, guests may purchase organic and conventional flour and cornmeal produced onsite by the Mill; try their hand at grinding on a replica quern (hand-operated mill); and watch re-enactors demonstrating colonial cooking techniques. They will enjoy musical entertainment in traditional styles by Greg Remesch (banjo) and Rebekah Geller (fiddle). The Wheeler Family Deep Fried Seafood and YoJavaBowl food trucks will be selling their delectable specialties. Picnic tables are available.

Old Wye Mill is located at 900 Wye Mills Road (Route 662), in Wye Mills, Maryland 21679, near the intersection of Route 662 and Route 404. The Mill is open May 1 through October 31, Mon – Sat 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and by appointment at other times. Please visit https://www.oldwyemill.org for more information.

This program is made possible by a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, with Maryland State funds, through the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area. The contents do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.