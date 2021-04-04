May Public Programs from Pickering Creek Audubon Center

WEBINAR: Kids Science Center: Seeds on the Grow!
May 7, 2021
1:00 – 2:00 pm
FREE
Plants are amazing but before the mightiest oak tree towers over the ground, it has to start as a seed! Join Pickering Creek educators as we talk all about super seeds and how they grow then conduct some fun at home seed experiments! Recommended for ages 4-8 but all ages are welcome! To register, visit https://pickering.audubon.org/programs/upcoming-online-events
WEBINAR: Love is in the Air: Native Plants for Pollinators
May 20, 2021
7:00 – 8:00 pm
FREE
Spring is a critical season for pollinators that are emerging to look for food and mates. It is typical to associate pollinators with meadows and flowers, but native trees fill a very important void in the early season of spring. We’ll talk about the importance of seasonality, the influence of climate change, and what native plants can support a wide variety of pollinators. To register, visit https://pickering.audubon.org/programs/upcoming-online-events
