Cherry Tree: Groupon Cut & Dye by Marianne Chan

Groupon Cut & Dye

In north Florida, my hairdresser asked

aaasawhere I was from, and I told her the Midwest.

Where are you from-from? she asked. I passed

aaasaon telling her: The Nation of Repressed

Emotions. Instead, I said I’m from West

aaasaof here. She paused. California? she asked.

Further west. She holds my hair against my chest

aaasaIn north Florida, my hairdresser asked

if I was adopted, snipping a vast

aaasaamount of my long black hair from my crest.

Your English is great, she remarked, and asked

aaasawhere I was from, and I told her the Midwest.

Not adopted, but thank you, I expressed.

aaasaI became worried: How long would this last?

This woman! And my hair looked a mess.

aaasaWhere are you from-from? she asked. I’d passed

another salon. Should’ve gone there, I amassed

aaasaregret. My hair will look bad, at best.

Turning the chair, I saw my new do, gasped!

aaasaTelling her: The Nation of Repressed

Anger. She promptly asked: Is this a test?

aaasaI paid and drove away and wept, at last,

with the radio on. Finally, I could rest,

aaasaI’ll grow out my hair, dye it back to black.

aaasaaaasaaaasaaaasaIn north Florida.

*

Marianne Chan is the author of All Heathens from Sarabande Books, which was the winner of the 2021 GLCA New Writers Award in Poetry. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Kenyon Review, New England Review, Michigan Quarterly Review, The Rumpus, West Branch, and elsewhere. She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Creative Writing at the University of Cincinnati.

