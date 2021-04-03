ChoiceOne Urgent Care Sites Rebranded As University of Maryland Urgent Care

Nine ChoiceOne Urgent Care sites in Baltimore, Caroline, Harford and Talbot counties and Baltimore City are being rebranded as University of Maryland Urgent Care, effective April 1, 2021. The rebranding comes one year after the ChoiceOne Urgent Care sites were acquired by the University of Maryland Medical System.

Signage at the sites will begin being changed this week to reflect the University of Maryland Urgent Care branding.

“Bringing ChoiceOne Urgent Care centers fully into our medical system will allow UMMS to provide patients with integrated clinical services and a continuous care experience,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMMS. “Today’s announcement reflects so much more than a name change. Our purposeful and strategic decision to invest in urgent care centers is part of our drive to transform healthcare delivery in the communities we serve across Maryland and connect patients with the care they deserve – where and when they need it.”

In 2020, ChoiceOne’s nine sites cared for more than 100,000 patients, with 96% of these treated for injury and illness; almost half of these patients (46%) were in the 26- to 55-year-old age range. During the pandemic, through mid-March 2021, ChoiceOne sites also have administered more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests.

“The University of Maryland Medical System has a long history of providing exceptional patient care. We are excited to fully align our centers as part of the UMMS family to offer unified, patient-centered care to the communities we serve,” said Benjamin Rinn, ChoiceOne Urgent Care’s Senior Director of Operations.

The University of Maryland Urgent Care sites will provide opportunities to reduce the total cost of care for patients via a deeper engagement with wellness programs promoting population health initiatives and working with patients to manage issues around social determinants of health. The urgent care sites will complement existing UMMS services to ensure patients continue to have access to healthcare services at an organization they know and trust.

The urgent care locations include:

Caroline County

University of Maryland Urgent Care – Denton (8 Denton Plaza)

Talbot County