Chesapeake Lens: Please Do by Steve Fair

“On that morning, I was all set up to shoot when a woman politely asked if she could go sit at the end of the pier. I said, “Yes, please do, that would make a better picture for me!” Sometimes all a good plan needs is a little serendipity. “Please Do” by Steve Fair, Dundee Creek, Marshy Point Nature Center.
