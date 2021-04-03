MENU

April 3, 2021

Chesapeake Lens: Please Do by Steve Fair

“On that morning, I was all set up to shoot when a woman politely asked if she could go sit at the end of the pier. I said, “Yes, please do, that would make a better picture for me!” Sometimes all a good plan needs is a little serendipity. “Please Do” by Steve Fair, Dundee Creek, Marshy Point Nature Center.

