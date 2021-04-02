The Avalon and Its Great (Safe) Reopening with Al Bond

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Slowly, and needless to say, very carefully, the Avalon Foundation is back in action. To the delight of devoted music fans on the Mid-Shore, the beloved venue for music has scheduled a full calendar of bands and performers to take the stage of the Stolt Outdoor Pavillion this April in yet another sign that a post-COVID world might be just around the corner.

The Spy spoke with Al Bond, Avalon’s CEO, yesterday to talk about these recent developments and the equally good news that the Foundation has entered into a partnership with the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival to host the popular early fall event.

Al also speaks of how the Avalon Foundation has completed its volunteer role in helping run the COVID-19 hotline and his conviction that the Mid-Shore will be returning to its indoor performance stages on Dover Street sooner than people think.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Avalon Foundation please go here.