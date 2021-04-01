Seningen Joins UM SMG-Primary Care

Christina Seningen, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, joined UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care in Chestertown effective March 29, 2021, joining primary care providers Susan Ross, MD and Julia Belanger, MD.

A family nurse practitioner with clinical experience in family care, pediatrics and women’s health, Seningen earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wilmington College and her master’s in nursing/family nurse practitioner from Walden University. She also holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Washington College.

Before joining SMG-Primary Care, Seningen served on the nursing team at UM Shore Regional Health since 2015, most recently as a staff nurse in Emergency Services and Occupational Health.

To make an appointment with Seningen, please call 410-778-1878.

