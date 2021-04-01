Fun for the Whole Family in Chestertown this Weekend

Downtown Chestertown shops, restaurants and galleries are looking forward to seeing everyone this Easter weekend. Businesses will be open late, until at least 7 pm, in celebration of April 2, First Friday. In addition, the Downtown Chestertown Association is hosting an Easter Eggscapade. Kids of all ages can enjoy hunting for treasure filled eggs at shops both Friday and Saturday. Participants include Bad Alfred’s Distillery, Bee Crafty, Bookplate, Chester River Soaperie(in the Farmers’ Market), Coco’s Pet Center, Houston’s Dockside Emporium, Les Poissons Gallery, Riverside Unique, Sarah Paige Studio Salon, The Finishing Touch, Tish Fine Art Plus, and Twigs & Teacups. As the Easter Bunny can be crafty, it pays to look around outside the shops as well. There might be some eggs hiding along the sidewalks.

Businesses ask that everyone practice corona courtesies inside and outside of the shops – masks and social distancing, please. In the interest of community health and safety, no complimentary refreshments will be offered on First Friday.

Downtown Chestertown looks forward to seeing you this First Friday and over the Easter weekend. Shop local and shop safe. https://www.downtownchestertown.org/