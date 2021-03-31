New Youth Program to Address Opioid Use Disorder

The Board of Directors of Minary’s Dream Alliance, Inc., (MDA) is thrilled to announce a new youth and family program. MDA was awarded the Adolescent Clubhouse (AC) Grant through grantor agency Mid-Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. (MSBH). As the opioid crisis continues to penetrate our communities, MDA is hopeful this resource will provide families an additional layer of support for those affected by substance use disorder.

The Adolescent Clubhouse (AC) model “ is a service to enhance the availability of recovery-oriented services to better address the needs of youth (12-17) impacted by, affected by, or diagnosed with an opioid use disorder (OUD) as well as their families. These efforts are also aimed to decrease future opioid-related deaths in the population. Services include SUD education, self-care, and social skills development, peer recovery support, age and developmentally appropriate recovery support groups, resource linkage, recovery-related workshops, and family engagement events.

Services will be provided in multiple sites, hybrid structure, in-person and/or virtual” (MSBH). The grant is intended to serve youth and families living in the mid-shore counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, and Queen Anne’s Counties. The partners for the grant include Harvesting Hope Youth and Family Wellness, Inc., Dorchester Center for the Arts, Shore’s Elite Track & Field, Caroline County Family YMCA, Worthmore Equestrian Center, and Washington College. Families will be able to request a membership interest form beginning April 1, 2021, by emailing minarysdreamalliance@gmail.com or requesting the form via the MDA website at www.minarysdreamalliance.org.

If you would like more information, please call Doncella Wilson, LMSW at 443-258-3143 or Paul Tue, III 443-480-0710; via email at minarysdreamalliance@gmail.com.