Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 30

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases remain at 1,216.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.92%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 409,978, an increase of 903 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, 13 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,088.
• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.24% (+0.25 from yesterday).
Vaccinations
• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 27.8% of Marylanders and 34.47% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 14.36% and 21.47% respectively.
• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment (including for the mass vaccination clinic at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury), visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine
• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c
Positivity Rate
• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate rose above 5 percent for the first time since Feb. 10.
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 10 in the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 1,029 people hospitalized — 784 in acute care and 245 in intensive care.
• With 7,094 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were above 85% capacity, which was at 6,945 beds.
