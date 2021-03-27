Chesapeake Lens: The Promise by Elise Conley Murphy

At the end of a long and dreary day, nothing soothes the soul like a rainbow. It’s nature’s promise of better days to come. The Promise by Elise Conley Murphy, Little Greenwood Creek, Prospect Bay, MD

