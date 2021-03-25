VanDerVeer Receives 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, reveals the winners of its 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. Choptank Transport Director of Specialized Logistics Doug VanDerveer was named as one of this year’s Rock Stars.

This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. This year’s list includes individuals from software providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, grocery retail and delivery outlets, and more, all who have met and exceeded in safety, efficiency, productivity, and innovation throughout the global cold food supply chain.

“I am thrilled and honored to receive this award,” said VanDerVeer. “Choptank’s growth in the industry comes from our expanding customer base, the hard work of our team, and through exceptional leadership from the top. We fulfill an essential need in the market and things are looking favorable for continued growth in the specialty services arena.”

Choptank Executive Vice President Steve Covey said, “Doug has taken Choptank’s cold LTL division from zero to sixty since its inception–on all fronts, in terms of world class service and rapidly increased business. He is an expert in his field and as the director of specialized services, has helped make Choptank one of the few truly multi-modal 3PLs that shippers need in today’s sophisticated supply chain.

“These professionals are making waves in an industry upended by the global pandemic. Whether it’s pivoting into a different channel or implementing emerging technologies, these supply chain leaders prove that hard work pays off,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic. I am honored to recognize these individuals and continue to extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the cold food supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep food moving through the chain in a safe and efficient manner.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in the March 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain winners.

About Food Logistics Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, risk management, food safety and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com.

About Choptank Transport Choptank Transport is a leading third-party logistics provider headquartered in Preston, Maryland. As a full-service 3PL, the company specializes in the transportation of truckload, both temperature-controlled and dry van, less-than-truckload, intermodal, flatbed, port/drayage, and cross-border shipping services. Choptank employs over 400 logistics professionals and has five regional offices located in Tampa, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, and Baltimore with a new location in Easton, Maryland opening this fall.