Qlarant CIO Selected for Leadership Maryland Program

Qlarant announced today that Brian Cleary, Chief Information Officer, has been chosen to participate in the professional development program Leadership Maryland — a dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Mr. Cleary is one of 50 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 28th class – the Class of 2021, who will complete the eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environment

Brian Cleary, Qlarant CIO

The class began as the Class of 2020 but was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure the safety of all participants, this year’s program will include a hybrid of virtual programming and in-person sessions, if and when possible. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing business, government, education, and the non-profit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

“As with our previous associates chosen in past years, we are proud that Brian was selected. It really is a testament to our people here at Qlarant, “said Dr. Ronald Forsythe, CEO at Qlarant. “We are thrilled to be able to send another member of our leadership team to this valuable program.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.

About Qlarant

Qlarant is a not- for-profit nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste & abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Solutions are customized state and federal agencies as well as industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation is the mission arm of the organization and provides annual grants to services provided in under-served communities. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people and has a 45-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. For more information visit www.qlarant.com or feel free to contact Pat Boos boosp@qlarant.com

About Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each year, as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors are selected to come together as a class for an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The first Leadership Maryland class graduated in 1993, and the organization’s alumni network now consists of more than 1,100 leaders from all industries and regions of the state. To learn more, please call Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or visit www.LeadershipMD.or