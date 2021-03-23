Rev. Joel Tolbert launches “REAligion” podcast with Rabbi friend

Rev. Joel Tolbert of the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, MD and Rabbi Eric Linder of the Congregation Children of Israel in Athens, GA have launched a new podcast called “REALigion… a Rabbi and a Reverend walk into a podcast… and talk REAL about religion.”

Joel and Eric became colleagues and friends in 2012 when they both found themselves serving congregations near Athens, GA. They were founding members of an area Interfaith group that grew from seven to over sixty clergy. Today, they live in different states but come together here to discuss faith, God, religion, entertainment, and tech. They dive into social, cultural, and political topics too, like the January Capitol Invasion, Cancel Culture, and Truth in a Postmodern world. Joel and Eric have fairly quick minds, fairly sharp tongues, good hearts, and hope anyone can enjoy being a part of their conversations!

The podcast may be found here. You’ll also find them on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, and many other podcast apps. To find out more about Rev. Tolbert, see the Spy interview with him here.