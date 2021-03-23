Ready to Go: Chestertown Farmers’ Market Opens March 27

The Chestertown Farmers’ and Artisan Market is pleased to announce the start of the Full Season Market, March 27th-December 25th 2021. Artisans, along with new and returning Farm vendors, will be set up every Saturday on blocks of 200 and 300 High Street from 8am to Noon. Visit www.chestertownfarmersmarket. org for more information. The Market looks forward to welcoming customers for the 2021 season!