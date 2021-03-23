House of the Week: Bayside Cottage

This past weekend I spent most of my Sunday afternoon relaxing on my screened porch and enjoying the views of my small village. I imagined how even more enjoyable it would be to relax in this house’s front screened porch with 180 degree views of the Bay’s limitless horizon as a backdrop. One can also get closer to the Bay by sitting on a bench in the front yard, swinging on the hammock under the shade of towering trees or crossing the street to the bluff and going down the stairs to your private beach for a picnic. The sidewalk along the street is the perfect place to walk the family pet while enjoying views of the water.

This one-story house, built in the mid 70’s, has an attached one-car garage and is surrounded by mature trees and enhanced by shade loving landscaping. The front porch accommodates a seating area and a Bistro table and chairs for a quick meal and the tile floor makes clean-up easy. At the rear of the house, the front door leads to a hardscape path that enlarges to become a terrace then steps leading up to the in-ground pool surrounded by landscaping.

The front door opens into the living room and the wide window unit with a center picture pane and operable windows on each side overlooks the screened porch and Bay views beyond. The brick fireplace has a low hearth and brick surround with bricks corbelled out to support the wood mantel and the wood floors and white walls make the space feel light and airy.

The open plan dining-kitchen area is located behind the living room and the dining area has a wide bay window with views of the pool area. The table could be centered perpendicular to the bay window which might create enough space for an island in the kitchen. Between the kitchen and the garage is the roomy laundry/mudroom/pantry with an extra side by side R/F and a wall of cabinetry for storage.

The bedrooms and baths are located at the other end of the house and I especially liked the one bedroom at the front with a double window to Bay views and the colorful bedspread design of leaves that seemed to be inspired by the playful Matisse poster.

If I were living in Wilmington or Philly, this house would be the perfect weekend getaway or anyone’s downsizer or retirement home. Charming cottage with one-level living, the screened porch for watching magnificent sunsets and the rear terrace for relaxing by the pool after a swim!

Photography by Janelle Stroop, Thru the Lens Photography, 845-744-2758

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.