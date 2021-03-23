Delmarva Review Receives Three New Pushcart Prize Nominations

Delmarva Review has been notified that the writing of three Delmarva Review authors has been nominated for inclusion in Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses (46th edition) by a member of its Board of Contributing Editors. The works are from the 13th annual issue of the literary journal (November 2020). Pushcart finalists will be notified in May for publication in the fall.

The nominations are: “When Friendship Dies,” an essay by Sue Ellen Thompson, of Oxford, Maryland; “WHEN/THEN/THAT,” a poem by Katherine Gekker, of Arlington, Virginia; and “Leaving Spain,” a poem by David Salner, of Millsboro, Delaware.

These are in addition to six previous Pushcart nominations announced in December for works by Delmarva Review authors. The prestigious literary prize will honor writing published in 2020 by small presses “dedicated to exciting, innovative and eclectic prose and poetry.”

Delmarva Review was created in 2008 to encourage writers to pursue writing excellence. Publication in the Review, while competitive, offers authors a valued publishing opportunity for their best writing in both print and digital editions at a time when many commercial publications are reducing literary content or going out of business.

Since its first annual issue, Delmarva Review has selected the new work of 390 writers for publication. In all, authors have come from 42 states and 14 foreign countries. About half are from the tri-state Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake Bay region of the Mid-Atlantic. Seventy-three have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Some have been listed in “Best of” anthologies or achieved notice from other critics and editors. For many, this was the first public recognition of their literary accomplishments.

The submission period for Delmarva Review’s 14th edition is open to writers until March 31. Editors read all submissions and do not charge reading fees. A submission link is on the guidelines page of the website: www.DelmarvaReview.org.