Letter to Editor: Clarifying My Language Supporting Individual Freedom

I have written to the editor recently and the responses have been in some case, angry and they confuse me. I realize that though we are using the same words, we ascribe to them different meanings. So, I would like to clarify some of my meaning. Hopefully this will calm things down a bit.

Let me start with the idea that there are really only two sorts of government any where or at any time. The most common is “top down” in its structure. Call it a dictatorship, monarchy or aristocracy, or whatever; in this form of government, the folks of the top class hold the power and decide what will happen. They have the sovereign right to rule others and to maneuver the people of their state in ways that benefit the most important unit, the state.

The alternative is the “bottom up” government called a democratically elected republic. In this government, the sovereign rule belongs to the individuals. There are no formal class designations because all persons are created equal and each person has inborn rights that can’t be taken away. Among these rights that belong to each person is the right to free thought and speech, free assembly, free expressions of faith, freedom to own property that can not be taken from them, the right to vote for their temporary leaders and free use of the market places. The first example of these extended republics is the USA.

Until “progressives” like Woodrow Wilson and FDR entered our political life, we had such a republic and everyone was glad to live in it. Wilson was an elite racist who thought the state should control the individual, the Constitution was out of date, and pushed for Jim Crow law in the federal government. FDR changed the definition of “liberal “ from “belief in personal liberty “ to the current synonym for “progressive.” This belief in the importance of the group/ state is actually a regression to the old thinking of the monarchy/ dictatorship.

Very interesting to me. I value the individual over the state or the group. I think you have a choice. Either you favor the freedom and equality of each individual person OR you value the security if the top dog telling you what you should do and think, pretending to take care of you and all you need. Those are the only two options. Power comes from the people or power comes from the state over the people. So, which side are you on?

If you want source material, might I suggest “First Principles” by Thomas E. Ricks and “Common Sense Nation” by Robert Curry.

Holly Geddes

Kent County Republican Central Committee member