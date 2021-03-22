Chestertown Garden Club Update

Members of the Garden Club work in cooperation with the Town of Chestertown for the continued beautification and maintenance of Fountain Park, Memorial Park and the Chestertown Community.

Still meeting on zoom, but looking forward to future in-person meetings, the Garden Club installed its 2021 – 2023 slate of officers on March 16th. We are proud to welcome; Carolyne Grotsky, President, Susan Coomer, First Vice President, Susan Flanagan, Second Vice President, Cinda Pitcock, Recording Secretary, Connie Schroth, Corresponding Secretary, Suzzanne Kastendike, Treasurer, Mackie Dutton, Advisor, Beryl Kemp, Parliamentarian.

Looking ahead the Garden Club is planning interesting and educational programs, working to raise funds to support our community effort thru “May Mart”, an annual event of plant sales, baked goods, garden items and accessories, this year to be held on Friday, May 7th in Memorial Park, the “Good Seeds” project at Henry Highland Garnet Elementary School, The Conor McDowell Educational Fund and the Susan Foundation, specifically established to support horticultural and environmental design presentations and gardening initiatives to benefit members of the Chestertown Garden Club and the community at large.