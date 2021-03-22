Adkins Mystery Monday: A Small Gray Bird in a Walnut Tree

Happy March Mystery Monday! This week, we have a bird song for you to identify! Hint: it is a small gray bird on a walnut tree.

Last week, we highlighted the pickerel frog! Pickerel frogs look similar to the southern leopard frog, but have slightly more rectangular blotches and yellow on their inner hind leg. Another key identifier is that southern leopard frogs have a white spot on their tympanum while pickerel frogs do not. Pickerel frogs sound a bit like a guttural snore.