Golf Tournament at Back Creek to Benefit KART

The Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) is hosting its 5th Annual KART Klassic Golf Tournament at Back Creek Golf Club in Middletown, DE on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Precautions are planned to provide COVID safe play.

The event is a major fundraiser to support their program which provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special needs, including some wheelchair bound riders from Camp Fairlee, an Easterseals camp servicing Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Benefits from therapeutic horseback riding and related horse activities include physical, cognitive, and social improvements.

Now in their 37th year, KART provides these services to six local Kent County Schools at no cost to the schools or families: High School, Middle School, and four Elementary Schools. Camp Fairlee joins KART for a summer program.

KART relies on fundraising and generous contributions from our community to support its programs. Funds will be used for horse care and equipment, salaries for the PATH certified instructors, special lifts and ramps, and safety equipment for the riders.

The tournament has been growing significantly over the last five years, and they hope to continue to see it grow supporting this important program for the special needs community. Back Creek Golf Club has been voted as an award winning venue for golf and dining.

There is still time to register to play or be a sponsor. Tee signs start at only $100. Visit KART’s website at www.kentridingtherapy.org/klassicgolf or email for more information to kentridingtherapy@gmail.com.

KART is a 501c3 non-profit organization and an agency of the United Way of Kent County. All proceeds benefit KART.