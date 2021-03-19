YMCA Summer Camp Registration is Open

The YMCA of the Chesapeake announces the return of its youth summer programs in 2021 at its Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Cambridge, Salisbury and Pocomoke City branches. Registration is now open on the YMCA of the Chesapeake website, and camp registration fees are waived through April 30th.

With guidance from Y-USA, the American Camping Association and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Y has adapted its summer camp programs to include COVID-19 safety precautions that include lowering the staff to camper ratio, social distancing, frequent handwashing and enhanced sanitation practices.

“Summer will look different for many of us this year and families will seek socialization at a safe distance in more ways than before as a result of how COVID-19 has changed our world,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Campers can have fun while staying safe. Despite the new precautions, our goal remains to provide an unforgettable summer where our community’s youth can unplug and grow during summer camp.”

YMCA summer camps are available for preschoolers, school-age children and teens. The Y offers a wide variety of programs ranging from athletics and arts to zip lines and canoeing to give children the opportunity to follow their passion or try something new.

For more information about specific camp programs at YMCA of the Chesapeake branches and to register, visit www.ymcachesapeake.org/programs/camps/day-camp.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,290,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.